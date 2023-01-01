Menu
2009 BMW 3 Series

109,517 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2009 BMW 3 Series

2009 BMW 3 Series

328I

2009 BMW 3 Series

328I

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

109,517KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9996038
  • Stock #: 171019
  • VIN: WBAPH73529A171019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,517 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BMW 328I Manual Transmission comes in excellent condition...CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,Low Kilometres,,,meticulously maintained,,,runs & drives like brand new, Equipped with Leather Interior, power seats, heated seats, power Sunroof, power locks, power windows, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Cruise control & much more....This vehicle has been serviced in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014.....& up to September 2021 in BMW store...Service records available upon request...It's fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

