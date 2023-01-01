Menu
2019 Ford Transit Connect

130,264 KM

Details Description Features

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2019 Ford Transit Connect

2019 Ford Transit Connect

Van XLT Nav Cam Sync 3

2019 Ford Transit Connect

Van XLT Nav Cam Sync 3

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

130,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9823579
  • Stock #: 917137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 130,264 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLT Transit Connect is equipped with navigation, back-up camera, reverse sensors, and Sync 3.This vehicle comes with our "Buy With Confidence" program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure!We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase.Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes.Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SYNC 3
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation

