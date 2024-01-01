$39,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 GMC Savana
Cargo 2500 135""wb 2WD
2021 GMC Savana
Cargo 2500 135""wb 2WD
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$39,987
+ taxes & licensing
39,171KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTW7AF73M1263924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 39,171 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 KEY + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2) 58,521 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
2019 Honda HR-V Sport-HS 4WD 54,126 KM $27,160 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius c Technology 50,523 KM $20,734 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,987
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2021 GMC Savana