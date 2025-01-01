Menu
FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, FULL MAINT. RECORDS !!!   

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. New brakes & tires. Comes with one key/fob.  CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8600

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

132,958 KM

Details Description Features

$9,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LS w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle
12408891

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LS w/1SB

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,958KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BC5SM1HS566141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,958 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, FULL MAINT. RECORDS !!!   

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. New brakes & tires. Comes with one key/fob.  CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8600   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

2017 Chevrolet Cruze