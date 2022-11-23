$38,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
Office :416-255-5200
2018 BMW 3 Series
M
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9365671
- VIN: WBA8D9C53JEM34594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,109 KM
Vehicle Description
*** Excellent condition BMW 330i M Series!**
Look at the Kilometres- 8,109 Kms!!! CARPROOF CLEAN. Red leather sport seats! Heated seats,GPS, back up camera,i drive, sunroof, blind spot detection,satellite radio.
One owner. Recent trade in. Come check out this beautiful vehicle.** Appointments only please. **
Vehicle Features
