2018 BMW 3 Series

8,109 KM

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

M

2018 BMW 3 Series

M

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365671
  • VIN: WBA8D9C53JEM34594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,109 KM

Vehicle Description

*** Excellent condition BMW 330i M Series!**
Look  at the Kilometres- 8,109 Kms!!! CARPROOF CLEAN. Red leather sport seats! Heated seats,GPS, back up camera,i drive, sunroof, blind spot detection,satellite radio. 
One owner. Recent trade in. Come check out this beautiful vehicle.** Appointments only please. **

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

