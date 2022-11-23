2018 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,999 + taxes & licensing 8 , 1 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

9365671 VIN: WBA8D9C53JEM34594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Red Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 8,109 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

