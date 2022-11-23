Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Focus

264,275 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Focus

2010 Ford Focus

SES

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Focus

SES

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

264,275KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9445521
  • Stock #: 264795
  • VIN: 1fahp3gn4aw264795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 264795
  • Mileage 264,275 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cly auto power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd power windows power door locks heated seats alloy rims key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lovely Auto Sales Limited

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 141,050 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 147,995 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz S...
 188,550 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-8181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory