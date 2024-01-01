$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 127,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Rev up your life with the 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD! Designed to thrill and built to perform, this SUV is more than just a rideit's a statement. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine, you're guaranteed a smooth yet exhilarating drive every time you hit the road.
The all-wheel-drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence, whether you're cruising through city streets or exploring off the beaten path. The Journey Crossroad combines rugged capability with sleek, modern design, featuring bold exterior accents and a refined interior that's as comfortable as it is stylish.
Inside, you'll find spacious seating for up to seven passengers, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways with friends. The intuitive Uconnect infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained, while advanced safety features provide peace of mind for every journey.
Plus, this particular model has been meticulously maintained, having served as a previous daily rental. This means it's been regularly serviced and kept in top condition, ready to deliver reliable performance for its next owner.
Don't just take our word for itexperience the 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD for yourself. It's not just a car; it's your new adventure on wheels.
Disclaimer: Facts and specifications are based on the best available information and may vary by model year. Please verify with your dealer.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
