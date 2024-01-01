Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3>2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD: Your Adventure Awaits</h3> <p>Rev up your life with the 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD! Designed to thrill and built to perform, this SUV is more than just a rideits a statement. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine, youre guaranteed a smooth yet exhilarating drive every time you hit the road.</p> <p>The all-wheel-drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence, whether youre cruising through city streets or exploring off the beaten path. The Journey Crossroad combines rugged capability with sleek, modern design, featuring bold exterior accents and a refined interior thats as comfortable as it is stylish.</p> <p>Inside, youll find spacious seating for up to seven passengers, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways with friends. The intuitive Uconnect infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained, while advanced safety features provide peace of mind for every journey.</p> <p>Plus, this particular model has been meticulously maintained, having served as a previous daily rental. This means its been regularly serviced and kept in top condition, ready to deliver reliable performance for its next owner.</p> <p>Dont just take our word for itexperience the 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD for yourself. Its not just a car; its your new adventure on wheels.</p> <p><strong>Disclaimer</strong>: Facts and specifications are based on the best available information and may vary by model year. Please verify with your dealer.</p> <p> Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!<br /> Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.<br /> Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!<br /> Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.<br /> Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).<br /> $699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details. <br /> If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.<br /> Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.<br /> </p>

2018 Dodge Journey

127,240 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,240KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG9JT300699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 127,240 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD: Your Adventure Awaits

Rev up your life with the 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD! Designed to thrill and built to perform, this SUV is more than just a rideit's a statement. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine, you're guaranteed a smooth yet exhilarating drive every time you hit the road.



The all-wheel-drive system ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence, whether you're cruising through city streets or exploring off the beaten path. The Journey Crossroad combines rugged capability with sleek, modern design, featuring bold exterior accents and a refined interior that's as comfortable as it is stylish.



Inside, you'll find spacious seating for up to seven passengers, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways with friends. The intuitive Uconnect infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained, while advanced safety features provide peace of mind for every journey.



Plus, this particular model has been meticulously maintained, having served as a previous daily rental. This means it's been regularly serviced and kept in top condition, ready to deliver reliable performance for its next owner.



Don't just take our word for itexperience the 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD for yourself. It's not just a car; it's your new adventure on wheels.



Disclaimer: Facts and specifications are based on the best available information and may vary by model year. Please verify with your dealer.



Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!

Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.

Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!

Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.

Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).

$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.

If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.

Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales

Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline 112,126 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 144,990 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Comfortline for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Comfortline 116,828 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-4857

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Journey