Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2 sets of keys push buttons start. EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

Front-wheel Drive 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Front-wheel Drive 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11709727
  2. 11709727
  3. 11709727
  4. 11709727
  5. 11709727
  6. 11709727
  7. 11709727
  8. 11709727
  9. 11709727
  10. 11709727
  11. 11709727
  12. 11709727
  13. 11709727
  14. 11709727
  15. 11709727
  16. 11709727
  17. 11709727
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB8FT653482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3C4PDCAB8FT653482
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 sets of keys push buttons start. EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2011 Ford Escape Limited 4dr 4x4 Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Ford Escape Limited 4dr 4x4 Automatic 216,000 KM $3,920 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Journey Front-wheel Drive 4dr SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Dodge Journey Front-wheel Drive 4dr SXT 193,000 KM $3,920 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Trax Front-wheel Drive 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Chevrolet Trax Front-wheel Drive 4dr LT w/1LT 152,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,720

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey