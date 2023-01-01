Menu
2022 BMW 3 Series

36,220 KM

Details

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2022 BMW 3 Series

2022 BMW 3 Series

330e xDrive

2022 BMW 3 Series

330e xDrive

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

36,220KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978533
  • Stock #: 66572
  • VIN: WBA5P9C01NFM66572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,220 KM

Vehicle Description


2022 BMW 330e xDrive

This Plug in hybrid sedan comes with a 2.0L Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 Engine that produces 288 horsepower and 310lb-ft of torque. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-XXXX

844-902-5177

