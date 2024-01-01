$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Acura MDX
SH-AWD TECH PKG
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,809KM
VIN 5FRYD4H61EB503776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,809 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Collision Warning-Front
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Tires: P245/55R19 AS
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
A/V remote
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock
2 Wireless Headphones
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
675 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
575 kgs (5
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Multi-Source Rear Controls and Voice Activation
2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
