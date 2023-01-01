Menu
New and Used Mazda MAZDA6 for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 55
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn I4 GS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn I4 GS
$5,980
+ tax & lic
162,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT | SUPER CLEAN | FULLY LOADED for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT | SUPER CLEAN | FULLY LOADED
$20,890
+ tax & lic
134,800KM
Twin Oaks Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Komoka, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$8,995
+ tax & lic
125,860KM
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Oshawa, ON

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GT
$12,998
+ tax & lic
40,107KM
Boss Auto

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA6 GS | BSM | SKYACTIV | Heated Seats | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA6

GS | BSM | SKYACTIV | Heated Seats | CarPlay
$26,950
+ tax & lic
54,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GS **LEATHER**MOONROOF**NAVIGATION** for sale in Ottawa, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GS **LEATHER**MOONROOF**NAVIGATION**
$11,871
+ tax & lic
206,797KM
DriveTown Ottawa

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L | Nav | Leather | ACC | BSM | Heated Steering for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L | Nav | Leather | ACC | BSM | Heated Steering
$28,950
+ tax & lic
56,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn I4 for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn I4
$4,870
+ tax & lic
228,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Automatic/Manual Mode * Keyless Entry * for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Automatic/Manual Mode * Keyless Entry *
$11,995
+ tax & lic
147,375KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GT|Leather|Navi|Lane Departure|Backup Camera for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GT|Leather|Navi|Lane Departure|Backup Camera
$16,999
+ tax & lic
119,430KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Hamilton, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$21,495
+ tax & lic
80,700KM
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L w/ CarPlay, Moonroof, Radar Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L w/ CarPlay, Moonroof, Radar Cruise Control
$23,990
+ tax & lic
70,640KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L BLIND-SPOT ADAP-CC ROOF LEATH for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L BLIND-SPOT ADAP-CC ROOF LEATH
$29,498
+ tax & lic
59,441KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L LANE-KEEP ADAP-CC ROOF HTD-S/W for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L LANE-KEEP ADAP-CC ROOF HTD-S/W
$28,898
+ tax & lic
64,087KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

$12,995
+ tax & lic
182,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GT | Nav | HUD | Leather | Sunroof | BOSE | BSM for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GT | Nav | HUD | Leather | Sunroof | BOSE | BSM
$29,850
+ tax & lic
44,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 SIGNATURE | LOADED | Lthr | Sunroof | Nav | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

SIGNATURE | LOADED | Lthr | Sunroof | Nav |
$28,995
+ tax & lic
75,918KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
$28,900
+ tax & lic
72,941KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L NO ACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|ROOF|CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L NO ACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|ROOF|CAMERA
$29,888
+ tax & lic
67,907KM
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L Auto
$30,990
+ tax & lic
76,007KM
Bank Street Mazda

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Heated Steering Wheel * Lane Keep Assist * Distance Recognition Support System * Bli for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Heated Steering Wheel * Lane Keep Assist * Distance Recognition Support System * Bli
$29,995
+ tax & lic
70,793KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 Sky Activ * Navigation * Leather Heated Seats * Sunroof * automatic emergency braking * Adaptive cruise control * Active lane control * Blind-spot mon for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

Sky Activ * Navigation * Leather Heated Seats * Sunroof * automatic emergency braking * Adaptive cruise control * Active lane control * Blind-spot mon
$29,995
+ tax & lic
67,881KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-Family Sedan, stylish and responsive driving! for sale in Belleville, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-Family Sedan, stylish and responsive driving!
$23,998
+ tax & lic
58,475KM
Belleville Nissan

Belleville, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Leather, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot + Rear Traffic Alert, CarPlay + Android & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L Leather, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot + Rear Traffic Alert, CarPlay + Android & More!
$26,888
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in London, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA6

GT
$31,508
+ tax & lic
46,460KM
Forest City Mazda

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in London, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L
$32,807
+ tax & lic
56,667KM
Forest City Mazda

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in London, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L
$30,807
+ tax & lic
94,455KM
Forest City Mazda

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GT~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GT~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY
$7,950
+ tax & lic
217,799KM
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS*SEDAN*AUTO*ONLY 115KMS*NO ACCIDENTS*CERT for sale in London, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS*SEDAN*AUTO*ONLY 115KMS*NO ACCIDENTS*CERT
$19,995
+ tax & lic
115,940KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS LEATHER Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS LEATHER Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel
$22,900
+ tax & lic
57,400KM
Mat's Auto Sales

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L
$31,499
+ tax & lic
58,471KM
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Sarnia, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$28,995
+ tax & lic
72,604KM
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Carp, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$27,999
+ tax & lic
66,524KM
The Car Club

Carp, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS*4 CYLINDER*RUNS AND DRIVES WELL*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS*4 CYLINDER*RUNS AND DRIVES WELL*AS IS SPECIAL
$3,995
+ tax & lic
298,447KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L*LEATHER*SUNROOF*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 108KMS*CERT for sale in London, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L*LEATHER*SUNROOF*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 108KMS*CERT
$20,995
+ tax & lic
108,999KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Burlington, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

Sale
$10,995
+ tax & lic
146,899KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS for sale in Ottawa, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS
$16,990
+ tax & lic
100,361KM
Bank Street Mazda

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 I Sport~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~ for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

I Sport~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~
$7,950
+ tax & lic
167,353KM
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GS/NAV/CAMERA/SUNROOF/4CYLINDER2.5LITRE/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GS/NAV/CAMERA/SUNROOF/4CYLINDER2.5LITRE/CERTIFIED
$14,999
+ tax & lic
187,434KM
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L GX for sale in North York, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L GX
$14,480
+ tax & lic
146,953KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GT LOADED LEATHER NAVI BOSE SOUND HUD ROOF D for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GT LOADED LEATHER NAVI BOSE SOUND HUD ROOF D
$28,950
+ tax & lic
58,823KM
Import Car Centre Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GT Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GT Auto
$24,577
+ tax & lic
85,163KM
Bank Street Mazda

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L | Navi | Leather | Power Sunroof !! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L | Navi | Leather | Power Sunroof !!
$29,699
+ tax & lic
77,001KM
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Cornwall, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT
Sale
$24,000
+ tax & lic
114,369KM
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Cornwall, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$9,800
+ tax & lic
280,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 NAV LEATHER SUNROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

NAV LEATHER SUNROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$25,495
+ tax & lic
100,550KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 SPORT for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

SPORT
Sale
$10,995
+ tax & lic
151,788KM
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Trenton, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$14,995
+ tax & lic
147,340KM
Need a Car Trenton

Trenton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-14 ***RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS*** for sale in Ajax, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-14 ***RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS***
$14,488
+ tax & lic
65,789KM
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Ajax, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-14 ***FRONT BUCKET SEATS*** for sale in Ajax, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-14 ***FRONT BUCKET SEATS***
$14,488
+ tax & lic
73,718KM
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Ajax, ON