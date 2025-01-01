Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS NON-TURBO XTRA CLEAN! from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious grey interior and a powerful 1.8L 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel efficiency. With 179,060km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Enjoy a comfortable and convenient ride with features like power windows, power door locks, and keyless entry. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained. And with safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected.</p><p>This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS NON-TURBO XTRA CLEAN! is the perfect combination of style, performance, and value. Stop by R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today for a test drive and experience the Cruze difference!</p><p><strong>Here are five of its most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>XTRA CLEAN!</strong> - This car has been meticulously cared for and is in excellent condition.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> - Stay connected and hands-free while on the road.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System</strong> - Enjoy your favorite tunes in high fidelity.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong> - Convenience at your fingertips, no need to fumble with keys.</li><li><strong>Warranty Available</strong> - Drive with peace of mind knowing your investment is protected.</li></ul><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

179,060 KM

$6,989

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS NON-TURBO XTRA CLEAN!

12289254

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS NON-TURBO XTRA CLEAN!

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,060KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SH0D7273175

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,060 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Climate Control

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-XXXX

905-571-3460

$6,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2013 Chevrolet Cruze