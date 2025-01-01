$6,989+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LS NON-TURBO XTRA CLEAN!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$6,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS NON-TURBO XTRA CLEAN! from R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious grey interior and a powerful 1.8L 4-cylinder engine that delivers impressive fuel efficiency. With 179,060km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures.
Enjoy a comfortable and convenient ride with features like power windows, power door locks, and keyless entry. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained. And with safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected.
This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS NON-TURBO XTRA CLEAN! is the perfect combination of style, performance, and value. Stop by R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today for a test drive and experience the Cruze difference!
Here are five of its most sizzling features:
- XTRA CLEAN! - This car has been meticulously cared for and is in excellent condition.
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Stay connected and hands-free while on the road.
- Premium Sound System - Enjoy your favorite tunes in high fidelity.
- Keyless Entry - Convenience at your fingertips, no need to fumble with keys.
- Warranty Available - Drive with peace of mind knowing your investment is protected.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
