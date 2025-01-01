Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>***LOADED***ONE OWNER***EXCELLENT CONDITION UNIQUE BROWN PEARL ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH DOHC TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER MOONROOF, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY RIMS, FOG LIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!!!</span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

116,367 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
12264139

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT Turbo

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

  1. 1741631136
  2. 1741631140
  3. 1741631144
  4. 1741631149
  5. 1741631155
  6. 1741631159
  7. 1741631165
  8. 1741631170
  9. 1741631175
  10. 1741631179
  11. 1741631183
  12. 1741631189
  13. 1741631194
  14. 1741631198
  15. 1741631204
  16. 1741631208
  17. 1741631213
  18. 1741631218
  19. 1741631223
  20. 1741631228
  21. 1741631233
  22. 1741631237
  23. 1741631242
  24. 1741631247
  25. 1741631250
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,367KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB8F7285454

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 285454
  • Mileage 116,367 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOADED***ONE OWNER***EXCELLENT CONDITION UNIQUE BROWN PEARL ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH DOHC TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER MOONROOF, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY RIMS, FOG LIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Boss Auto

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV 136,892 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala 2LS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Chevrolet Impala 2LS 82,681 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T COMFORTLINE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T COMFORTLINE 54,833 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Boss Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze