$11,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT Turbo
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 285454
- Mileage 116,367 KM
Vehicle Description
***LOADED***ONE OWNER***EXCELLENT CONDITION UNIQUE BROWN PEARL ON BLACK CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ECOTECH DOHC TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER MOONROOF, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, ALLOY RIMS, FOG LIGHTS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!!!
Boss Auto
