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2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
171,504KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG9JR295652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan.
This van has 171,504 km. It's Granite Crystal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Crew Plus. Add some extra comfort and convenience to your adventure with the Crew Plus package. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a 6.5-inch touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG9JR295652.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan.
This van has 171,504 km. It's Granite Crystal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Crew Plus. Add some extra comfort and convenience to your adventure with the Crew Plus package. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a 6.5-inch touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG9JR295652.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
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2018 Dodge Grand Caravan