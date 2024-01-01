$9,988+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
HEMI | ST 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" | CLEAN CARFAX
2013 RAM 1500
HEMI | ST 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
The Auto Show
7 Riverside Drive, Trenton, ON K8V 5P8
416-266-4111
Advertised Unfit
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,252 KM
Vehicle Description
HEMI! ST 4WD Crew Cab 140.5"! BACKUP CAMERA! CLEAN CARFAX! This CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENT 2013 RAM 1500 is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXCELLENT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $1,499.
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Auto Show
Email The Auto Show
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111