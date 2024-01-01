$6,465+ tax & licensing
2009 MINI Cooper
Location
Tip Top Auto Inc
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2366
$6,465
+ taxes & licensing
142,084KM
Used
VIN wmwmf33559tw72296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 142,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kms, Leather, Heated Seats, Dual Sunroof, Automatic, second set of winter tires on rims included! Plus its well equipped with a push button start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, and so much more! Fuel Efficient, super fun to drive! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate, because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good and bad credit.
Tip Top Auto Inc
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
