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<p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>GREAT VAN! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! TEST DRIVE TODAY!</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>2018 Dodge Grand Caravan featuring six speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Satellite radio equipped, Bluetooth, one-touch power windows, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, child seat anchors, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 255 , 0 , 0 )><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</span></p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

145,033 KM

Details Description Features

$17,521

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle
13994445

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 13994445
  2. 13994445
  3. 13994445
  4. 13994445
Contact Seller

$17,521

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,033KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6JR204856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25276B
  • Mileage 145,033 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT VAN! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! TEST DRIVE TODAY!

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan featuring six speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Satellite radio equipped, Bluetooth, one-touch power windows, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, child seat anchors, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.

FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!

Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
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519-623-XXXX

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519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
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$17,521

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan