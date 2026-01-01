$17,521+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$17,521
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25276B
- Mileage 145,033 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT VAN! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! TEST DRIVE TODAY!
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan featuring six speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Satellite radio equipped, Bluetooth, one-touch power windows, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, child seat anchors, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Cambridge Centre Honda
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519-623-XXXX(click to show)
519-623-5991
Alternate Numbers1-800-387-3080
+ taxes & licensing>
519-623-5991