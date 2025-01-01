$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Acura MDX
SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg
2015 Acura MDX
SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FRYD4H46FB502140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 213,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Navi,7 passenger,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=G7J21xdbMwLySaV0pIuzSXYH%2FVB8jIYI
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From GC Motors
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4dr 2.0T Auto 203,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr Hybrid Premium 171,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE 234,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email GC Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
GC Motors
289-700-2277
2015 Acura MDX