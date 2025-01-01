Menu
<h5 class=mt-2 mr-3 ng-tns-c3012734483-10 style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 0.5rem; font-weight: 500; line-height: 1.2; font-size: 1.25rem; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87); background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0.5rem !important; margin-right: 1rem !important;>2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Navi,7 passenger,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price,call 2897002277 or 9053128999</h5><p>click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=G7J21xdbMwLySaV0pIuzSXYH%2FVB8jIYI</p>

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
213,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H46FB502140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-312-8999
