<p>SOLD AS-IS</p><p><br></p><p>Runs &amp; Drives Well</p><p>Body in overall good condition </p><p>May need Alternator </p><p><br></p><p>CEL Codes</p><p>P0013</p><p>P00B7</p><p>PO599</p><p>P02091</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Kenny U-Pull

139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2

844-536-6987

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB7F7192866

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

SOLD AS-IS


Runs & Drives Well

Body in overall good condition

May need Alternator


CEL Codes

P0013

P00B7

PO599

P02091

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Digital clock

Power Steering

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Digital instrumentation
Pulse Wiper
Factory Security System
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Hamilton

139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2015 Chevrolet Cruze