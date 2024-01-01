$2,300+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2
844-536-6987
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB7F7192866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS-IS
Runs & Drives Well
Body in overall good condition
May need Alternator
CEL Codes
P0013
P00B7
PO599
P02091
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Digital instrumentation
Pulse Wiper
Factory Security System
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Hamilton
139 Steel City Court, Hamilton, ON L8H 4Y2
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2015 Chevrolet Cruze