2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,500 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 3 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8944306

8944306 Stock #: A6164

A6164 VIN: 3G1BF6SM0JS616164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A6164

Mileage 70,389 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.