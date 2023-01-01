$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Firm
519-584-1968
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT Auto
Location
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
519-584-1968
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
150,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9541078
- Stock #: 1059
- VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7227299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1059
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Gauge: oil pressure
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Upholstery: premium cloth
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Spare tire kit
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Alternator: 130 amps
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Steering ratio: 15.5
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Front brake diameter: 10.8
Rear brake width: 0.5
Axle ratio: 3.53
halogen
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.5
Battery rating: 438 CCA
Smart device app function: maintenance status
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
mast
maintenance due
12V rear
low oil level
in dash
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Firm
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Firm
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3