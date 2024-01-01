Menu
Low Kilometers and Ready to go! Economical Cargo Van with Dual sliding doors and Barn Doors that open fully for ease of loading. Theres Cruise Control

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles

Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,170KM
Used
VIN NM0LS7T22L1447549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1041D
  • Mileage 52,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers and Ready to go! Economical Cargo Van with Dual sliding doors and Barn Doors that open fully for ease of loading. There's Cruise Control


State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Ford-Transit_Connect_Van-2020-id10648594.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Eco Mode

Additional Features

USB Ports
POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
This Van is in Exceptional Shape. Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Stock # A1041D Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

2020 Ford Transit Connect