$33,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Van XLT avec 2 portes coulissantes
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Van XLT avec 2 portes coulissantes
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1041D
- Mileage 52,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers and Ready to go! Economical Cargo Van with Dual sliding doors and Barn Doors that open fully for ease of loading. There's Cruise Control
State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles
Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements
http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Ford-Transit_Connect_Van-2020-id10648594.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Courtenay Kia
Courtenay Kia
Call Dealer
250-334-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993