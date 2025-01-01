Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

145,885 KM

$12,588

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$12,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,885KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM8HS547618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C25221
  • Mileage 145,885 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$12,588

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2017 Chevrolet Cruze