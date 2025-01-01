Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Truro, NS

2015 RAM 1500

101,000 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12168186

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1738935522
  2. 1738935522
  3. 1738935522
  4. 1738935522
  5. 1738935522
  6. 1738935522
  7. 1738935522
  8. 1738935522
  9. 1738935522
  10. 1738935522
  11. 1738935522
  12. 1738935522
  13. 1738935522
  14. 1738935523
  15. 1738935523
  16. 1738935523
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7GT7FS783036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 001144
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Tow Package

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto World Truro

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium 186,884 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Rio EX Premium for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Kia Rio EX Premium 56,731 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic EX for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Honda Civic EX 172,113 KM $10,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto World Truro

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500