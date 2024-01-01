Menu
Account
Sign In
2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, tow mode, cargo lights, fans, backup camera, folding aluminum shelving, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until Febuary 2025. $19,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2006 Ford Econoline

295,862 KM

Details Description Features

$19,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Ford Econoline

E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Econoline

E-450 Cargo Step Van With Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11376389
  2. 11376389
  3. 11376389
  4. 11376389
  5. 11376389
  6. 11376389
  7. 11376389
  8. 11376389
  9. 11376389
  10. 11376389
  11. 11376389
  12. 11376389
  13. 11376389
  14. 11376389
  15. 11376389
  16. 11376389
  17. 11376389
  18. 11376389
  19. 11376389
  20. 11376389
  21. 11376389
  22. 11376389
  23. 11376389
  24. 11376389
  25. 11376389
  26. 11376389
  27. 11376389
  28. 11376389
  29. 11376389
  30. 11376389
  31. 11376389
  32. 11376389
  33. 11376389
  34. 11376389
  35. 11376389
  36. 11376389
  37. 11376389
  38. 11376389
  39. 11376389
  40. 11376389
  41. 11376389
  42. 11376389
  43. 11376389
  44. 11376389
  45. 11376389
  46. 11376389
  47. 11376389
  48. 11376389
  49. 11376389
  50. 11376389
Contact Seller

$19,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
295,862KM
VIN 1FCLE49L86DA66137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 295,862 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Cargo Step Van, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, tow mode, cargo lights, fans, backup camera, folding aluminum shelving, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal valid until Febuary 2025. $19,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 1968 Chevrolet Corvette 2 Door Convertible for sale in Burnaby, BC
1968 Chevrolet Corvette 2 Door Convertible 0 $44,250 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-350 SD Super Cab 8 foot box Bed 4WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Ford F-350 SD Super Cab 8 foot box Bed 4WD Diesel 261,026 KM $14,850 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Freightliner MT55 Step Van 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Freightliner MT55 Step Van 18 Foot Step Cargo Van DIESEL With Rear Shelvings 616,768 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Econoline