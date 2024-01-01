Menu
2006 Ford Econoline E-450 Utilimaster 16 Foot Cargo Step Van with Rear Shelving, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. $14,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2006 Ford Econoline

163,717 KM

$14,810

+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Econoline

E-450 Utilimaster 16 foot Cargo step Van With Rear Shelving

2006 Ford Econoline

E-450 Utilimaster 16 foot Cargo step Van With Rear Shelving

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,717KM
VIN 1FCLE49L26HA41789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037234
  • Mileage 163,717 KM

Vehicle Description

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Ex Police 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Ex Police 4WD 205,394 KM $19,850 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hino 308 24 foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Hino 308 24 foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel 427,770 KM $55,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 International PC105 PC105 21 Passenger Bus Diesel Hydraulic Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 International PC105 PC105 21 Passenger Bus Diesel Hydraulic Brakes 79,780 KM $49,110 + tax & lic

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$14,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Ford Econoline